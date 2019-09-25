Spot rubber stays neutral

Spot rubber continued to remain neutral on Wednesday. RSS 4 closed unchanged at ₹126 a kg, according to traders and the Rubber Board. Meanwhile, Latex improved further on enquiries from the general rubber goods sector. October futures inched up to ₹126.67 (126.44) per kg on the Indian Commodity Exchange (ICEX). RSS 3 (spot) weakened to ₹107.71 (108.44) per kg at Bangkok. October futures declined to ₹108.89 (110.02) per kg on the Tokyo Commodity Exchange (TOCOM).

Spot rubber rates (₹/kg): RSS-4: 126 (126); RSS-5: 122 (122); ISNR 20: 106 (106) and Latex (60% drc): 106.75 (105.50).