Spot rubber turns weak

Spot rubber had heavy losses on Tuesday. RSS 4 declined to ₹131 (136) and ₹133 (136) per kg respectively according to traders and the Rubber Board. Certain tyre companies bought the raw materiel even below ₹130 per kg on early trades but they kept a very low profile. October futures weakened to ₹125.61 (127.32) per kg on the Indian Commodity Exchange (ICEX).

RSS 3 (spot) inched up to ₹109.35 (109.23) per kg at Bangkok. September futures bounced back to ₹115.29 (108.91) per kg on the Tokyo Commodity Exchange (TOCOM). Spot rubber rates (₹/kg) : RSS-4: 131 (136); RSS-5: 129 (131); ISNR 20: 110 (111) and Latex (60% drc): 105 (106.75).