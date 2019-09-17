Commodities

Spot rubber turns weak

Our Correspondent Kottayam | Updated on September 17, 2019 Published on September 17, 2019

Spot rubber had heavy losses on Tuesday. RSS 4 declined to ₹131 (136) and ₹133 (136) per kg respectively according to traders and the Rubber Board. Certain tyre companies bought the raw materiel even below ₹130 per kg on early trades but they kept a very low profile. October futures weakened to ₹125.61 (127.32) per kg on the Indian Commodity Exchange (ICEX).

RSS 3 (spot) inched up to ₹109.35 (109.23) per kg at Bangkok. September futures bounced back to ₹115.29 (108.91) per kg on the Tokyo Commodity Exchange (TOCOM). Spot rubber rates (₹/kg) : RSS-4: 131 (136); RSS-5: 129 (131); ISNR 20: 110 (111) and Latex (60% drc): 105 (106.75).

Published on September 17, 2019
rubber (commodity)
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Turmeric price improves