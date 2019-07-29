Commodities

Spot rubber unchanged

Spot rubber closed unchanged on Monday. RSS 4 was steady at ₹150 a kg, according to traders and the Rubber Board. The trend was partially mixed as RSS 5 lost marginally on dull demand. In futures, the August contracts weakened to ₹147.13 (148.10)on the Indian Commodity Exchange (ICEX). August futures slid to ₹144.36 (144.68) on the Tokyo Commodity Exchange (TOCOM). Spot rubber rates (₹/kg) : RSS-4: 150 (150); RSS-5: 147 (148); ISNR 20: 122 (122) and Latex (60% drc): 99 (99).

