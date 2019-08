Spot rubber closed unchanged on Wednesday. RSS 4 finished flat at ₹146 a kg, according to traders and the Rubber Board. August futures declined to ₹149.50 (150.14) per kg on the Indian Commodity Exchange (ICEX). RSS 3 (spot) inched up to ₹106.47 (106.36) per kg at Bangkok. Spot rubber rates (₹/kg): RSS-4: 146 (140); RSS-5: 143 (143); ISNR 20: 119 (118.50) and Latex (60% drc): 101.50 (98).