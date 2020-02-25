Commodities

Spot rubber weakens

Our Correspondent Kottayam | Updated on February 25, 2020 Published on February 25, 2020

File photo   -  THE HINDU

Spot rubber ended in the red on Tuesday. RSS 4 slid to ₹135 (135.50) a kg, according to traders and the Rubber Board. The grade dropped to ₹131 (131.50) a kg as reported by the dealers. Sentiments remained under pressure during the latter half of the session possibly following a weak closing in TOCOM futures. The market made all-round declines on buyer resistance though the inflow of the raw material continued to remain low even in the village markets.

In futures, March contracts improved to ₹134.20 (133.61) and April to ₹137.15 (136.49) while the May contracts declined to ₹139.06 (142.23) on the Indian Commodity Exchange.

RSS 3 (spot) firmed up to ₹115.54 (115.04) per kg at Bangkok.March futures weakened to ₹117.90 (119.16), April to ₹119.21 (121.47) and May to ₹119.99 (121.66) per kg on the Tokyo Commodity Exchange.

Spot rubber rates (₹/kg): RSS-4: 135 (135.50); RSS-5: 130 (130.50); ISNR 20: 118.50 (119) and Latex (60% drc): 85 (85.50).

Published on February 25, 2020
rubber (commodity)
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Sugar prices decline