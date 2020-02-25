Spot rubber weakens

Spot rubber ended in the red on Tuesday. RSS 4 slid to ₹135 (135.50) a kg, according to traders and the Rubber Board. The grade dropped to ₹131 (131.50) a kg as reported by the dealers. Sentiments remained under pressure during the latter half of the session possibly following a weak closing in TOCOM futures. The market made all-round declines on buyer resistance though the inflow of the raw material continued to remain low even in the village markets.

In futures, March contracts improved to ₹134.20 (133.61) and April to ₹137.15 (136.49) while the May contracts declined to ₹139.06 (142.23) on the Indian Commodity Exchange.

RSS 3 (spot) firmed up to ₹115.54 (115.04) per kg at Bangkok.March futures weakened to ₹117.90 (119.16), April to ₹119.21 (121.47) and May to ₹119.99 (121.66) per kg on the Tokyo Commodity Exchange.

Spot rubber rates (₹/kg): RSS-4: 135 (135.50); RSS-5: 130 (130.50); ISNR 20: 118.50 (119) and Latex (60% drc): 85 (85.50).