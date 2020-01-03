Commodities

Spot turmeric price increases on demand:

Erode | Updated on January 03, 2020

Turmeric gleams on demand

Spot turmeric prices increased at the markets in Erode amid higher inflow of the spice. RKV Ravishankar, President, Erode Turmeric Merchants Association, said only medium quality turmeric arrived for sale and the traders purchased 70 per cent stock for their local and upcountry demands. New crop arrival is expected by month end. At the Erode Turmeric Merchants Association, the finger variety went for ₹5,636-7,205 a quintal and the root variety for ₹5,252-6,429. Of the 2,539 bags that arrived, 1,206 were sold. Our Correspondent

