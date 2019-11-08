Commodities

Steady trend in sugar market

Mumbai | Updated on November 08, 2019 Published on November 08, 2019

The sugar market witnessed a steady trend for the fifth consecutive day on higher selling pressure amid need-based bulk and retail demand.

On Thursday 18-20 mills sold 38,000-40,000 bags at ₹3,100-3,200 a quintal of S-grade and ₹3,200-3,360 of M-grade. Bombay Sugar Merchants Association spot rates: S-grade ₹3,202-3,342 and M-grade ₹3,416-3,562. Naka delivery rates: S-grade ₹3,200-3,280 and M-grade ₹3,350-3,475. Our Correspondent

Published on November 08, 2019
sugar (commodity)
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Cardamom price slips on higher arrivals