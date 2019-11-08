Steady trend in sugar market

The sugar market witnessed a steady trend for the fifth consecutive day on higher selling pressure amid need-based bulk and retail demand.

On Thursday 18-20 mills sold 38,000-40,000 bags at ₹3,100-3,200 a quintal of S-grade and ₹3,200-3,360 of M-grade. Bombay Sugar Merchants Association spot rates: S-grade ₹3,202-3,342 and M-grade ₹3,416-3,562. Naka delivery rates: S-grade ₹3,200-3,280 and M-grade ₹3,350-3,475. Our Correspondent