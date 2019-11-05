Steady trend in turmeric

Cramped for justice
Spot turmeric prices ruled steady at the markets in Erode amid traders receiving upcountry demand.
“After two months, some traders have received fresh upcountry demand for the spice. They are keen in buying the good quality turmeric. On Tuesday, 3,500 bags of medium and poor quality turmeric, along with 500 and odd good quality turmeric, arrived for sale. The buyers purchased more than 65 per cent good and medium quality turmeric,” said RKV Ravishankar, President, Erode Turmeric Merchants Association.
At the Erode Turmeric Merchants Association Sales yard, the finger turmeric was sold at ₹6,356-7,349 a quintal; root variety at ₹5,689-6,609. Of the arrival of 2,733 bags, only 901 were sold.
At the Regulated Marketing Committee, the finger turmeric went for ₹5,899-7,094 a quintal and the root variety fetched ₹4,899-6,469. Of the 419 bags on offer, 377 were traded.
At the Erode Cooperative Marketing Society, the finger turmeric was sold at ₹6,563-7,069 a quintal; the root variety at ₹6,359-6,699. 423 bags were put up for sale, of which 360 were sold.
