Commodities

Subdued demand for pulses

Our Correspondent Indore | Updated on September 25, 2019 Published on September 25, 2019

The majority of pulse seeds remained range-bound on subdued demand with tur (Maharashtra) quoted at ₹5,750-5,800 a quintal, while tur (Madhya Pradesh) ruled at ₹4,800-5,300. Tur dal (sawa no.) was quoted at ₹7,000-7,100, tur dal (full) at ₹7,200-7,300, while tur Marka was quoted at ₹7,800- 7,900. Moong dal (medium) was quoted at ₹7,200-7,300, moong dal (bold) at ₹7,400-7,500, while moong mongar ruled at ₹7,600--7,700. Urad(bold) was quoted at ₹5,300-5,500, while urad (medium) ruled at ₹4,500-4,700. Urad dal (medium) was quoted at ₹5,800- 5,900.

Published on September 25, 2019
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Quality turmeric price improves