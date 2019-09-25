Subdued demand for pulses

The majority of pulse seeds remained range-bound on subdued demand with tur (Maharashtra) quoted at ₹5,750-5,800 a quintal, while tur (Madhya Pradesh) ruled at ₹4,800-5,300. Tur dal (sawa no.) was quoted at ₹7,000-7,100, tur dal (full) at ₹7,200-7,300, while tur Marka was quoted at ₹7,800- 7,900. Moong dal (medium) was quoted at ₹7,200-7,300, moong dal (bold) at ₹7,400-7,500, while moong mongar ruled at ₹7,600--7,700. Urad(bold) was quoted at ₹5,300-5,500, while urad (medium) ruled at ₹4,500-4,700. Urad dal (medium) was quoted at ₹5,800- 5,900.