Subdued demand from blenders hits tea prices at Kochi auctions

Selective and subdued demand from blenders has impacted tea prices at the Kochi auctions this week.

In Sale 49, the quantity on offer was 9,49,442 kg in CTC dust. Though the market for select best and popular marks remained steady to firm, others were irregular and lower. It also witnessed withdrawals, especially medium and plain browner teas. The average price realised was ₹116.70 per kg, which is almost the same as last week’s prices.

Exporters operated at the bottom of the market and covered a small quantity.

Tea arrivals

Orthodox dust arrivals were also lower at 7,000 kg. The entire quantity remained unsold due to low bids or lack of bids. In the Cochin CTC dust quotation, good varieties fetched ₹114-155, medium varieties got ₹85-133 and plain grades stood at ₹76-83.

In the leaf category, the market for select best Nilgiri whole leaf and brokens in orthodox grades was steady to firm and sometimes dearer. The quantity on offer was 2,24,991 kg and the average price realised was higher at ₹139.03 per kg against ₹135.49 in the previous week. In the CTC leaf category, the market for brokens and Fannings was irregular and lower by ₹2 to ₹3. The quantity on offer was 35,500 kg.

Monica SFD from Woodbriar Group quoted the best prices of ₹155 per kg in dust grades, while Chamraj FOP from United Nilgiri Tea Estates came to the top in leaf, quoting at ₹270.