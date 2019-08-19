Subdued demand, global stimulus buzz likely to halt gold rally

Gold prices have rallied by over Rs 3000 per 10 grams (999 purity) in spot markets so far in August, making it one of the sharpest rally for the yellow metal in recent times.

Analysts see prices to halt from its incessant rally amid expectation of stimulus by major central banks across the globe leading to appreciation of US Dollar and rising investors' preference towards riskier assets.

Jewellers, on the other hand, see less chances of further upside in gold prices with subdued demand from evasive buyers at sustained higher levels.

As quoted by India Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA), gold prices started the month with Rs 34,633 for 10 grams and rallied to hit a peak of Rs 37,832 per 10 grams on August 13. Last quoted price was lower at Rs 37,675 on August 16.

Subdued demand

Jewellers see no immediate sign of cooling off in the precious metal prices. "The prices have been firm all through the August and we see no sign of cooling off in the immediate future. However, at this high rates we see thin buying in jewellery," Rasikbhai Parekh from Rajkot told Businessline. According to Parekh, gold will have a stronger opening on Monday from its earlier level of Rs 37,250 in Rajkot market.

However, MCX October futures opened negative to trade at Rs 37,745, down by Rs 193 or 0.5 per cent from its last week's close. Spot rates will be available after market opening at 11 am in India.

CME Gold down

International gold traded lower at USD 1506 an oz for August contract on CME on Monday.

In its comment, Kedia Advisory said, "Gold price tested 1503.24 level and bounced bullishly from there, noticing that stochastic begins to provide positive overlapping signal now, waiting to motivate the price to resume the main bullish trend, which targets 1560.00 level as a next main station, while achieving it conditions holding above 1483.60."

For India market, the gold trading range for the day is expected to be Rs 37,439-38,469.

Lower price outlook

Commenting on the outlook, Angel Research in its commodity report said, "We expect gold and silver prices to trade lower as expectation of stimulus by major central banks led to appreciation of the U.S. Dollar and shifted the investors towards riskier asset.

ON the MCX, gold prices are expected to trade lower today; international markets are trading lower by 0.29 percent to close at 1519.25 per ounce."

Silver prices too have rallied during August - but at a slower pace than gold. The silver prices as quoted by IBJA gained by Rs 3540 so far during August, while the rise in prices was much sharper in July, when silver jumped by Rs 3725 during the month.

Silver down

On MCX futures, Silver for September delivery quoted at Rs 43,420, down by Rs 404 or close to 1 per cent from its previous close.

CME Silver for September delivery traded at USD 17.01 an oz on Monday.

Some of the global factors influencing the price movement of the precious metals include fall in the US 30-year bond yields, which supported the bullion prices recently, and pushed gold up.

The US-China tension situations appears to be easing with the two sides indicating for resumption of trade negotiations. However, it may take time for a final truce.

Gold will take its future guidance from the upcoming key global events such as the Federal Reserve's annual symposium next week.