Subdued demand pounds chana

Dollar chana at the mandis in Indore traded low at ₹6,500-7,200 a quintal on subdued domestic demand.

According to Ashish Pandya, a local trader, dollar chana may gain in the coming days on improved festival demand next month. In the container, however, dollar chana was quoted higher with dollar chana (42/44 count) today fetching ₹ 7,650, dollar chana (44/46 count) at ₹7,500, while dollar chana (58/60 count) was quoted at ₹7,100 a quintal.

Arrival of dollar chana in mandis across Madhya Pradesh today was recorded at 7,000-8,000 bags, against 2,500 bags in Indore mandis.

Chana, on the other hand, was quoted higher at ₹5,000-5,025 a quintal with demand outstripping availability. Chana dal (average) was quoted at ₹6,200-6,300 a quintal, chana dal (medium) ruled at ₹6,400-6,500, while chana dal (bold) was quoted at ₹6,200-6,300 a quintal, respectively.