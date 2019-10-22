Sugar continues steady gains

The sugar market continued making steady gains on Tuesday as few mills sold their allocated quota amid the increase in freight rates by ₹5-10. On Saturday18-20 mills sold 54,000-55,000 bags at ₹3,130-3,220 of S-grade and ₹3,240-3,400 of M-grade. Bombay Sugar Merchants Association spot rates: S-grade ₹3,232-3,362 and M-grade ₹3,402-3,552. Naka delivery rates: S-grade ₹3,245-3,305 and M-grade ₹3,345-3,495.