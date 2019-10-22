Commodities

Sugar continues steady gains

Our Correspondent Mumbai | Updated on October 22, 2019 Published on October 22, 2019

 

The sugar market continued making steady gains on Tuesday as few mills sold their allocated quota amid the increase in freight rates by ₹5-10. On Saturday18-20 mills sold 54,000-55,000 bags at ₹3,130-3,220 of S-grade and ₹3,240-3,400 of M-grade. Bombay Sugar Merchants Association spot rates: S-grade ₹3,232-3,362 and M-grade ₹3,402-3,552. Naka delivery rates: S-grade ₹3,245-3,305 and M-grade ₹3,345-3,495.

Published on October 22, 2019
sugar (commodity)
commodities market
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Cardamom arrivals decline at auctions