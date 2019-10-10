Sugar market remains flat

The sugar market ruled flat on Thursday on eased demand-supply. Arrivals at Vashi were 59-60 truck loads and local dispatches were at 55-56 truck loads. On Wednesday, about 18-20 mills sold34,000-35,000 bags at ₹3,130-3,230 a quintal of S-grade and ₹3,250-3,390 of M-grade.The Bombay Sugar Merchants Association spot rates: S-grade ₹3,252-3,392 and M-grade ₹3,442-3,582. Naka delivery rates: S-grade ₹3,210-3,280and M-grade ₹3,400-3,490.