Sugar markets closed

Vashi APMC markets remained close on Tuesday in protest against the Maharashtra government for not yet amending the APMC Act.

There were no trade activities in the sugar market.

On Monday evening, about 16-17 mills offered tenders and sold about 58,000 -60,000 bags at ₹3,150-3,210 for S-grade and ₹3,250-3,310 for M-grade.

Sources said a virtual meeting of APMC traders was held last week under the banner of Chamber of Associations of Maharashtra Industry and Trade (CAMIT). It was decided that APMC markets in Maharashtra will observed one-day token strike on August 25, said CAMIT Chairman Mohan Gurnani.

Recently, a delegation led by CAMIT, Pune Merchants Chamber and a federation of traders made a representation to the Chief Minister of Maharashtra to amend the APMC Act and provide level playing field to traders. Many states such as Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka and Punjab have already amended the Act.