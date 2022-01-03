Sugar output up 4% till December-end at 115.55 lakh tonnes: ISMA

VW’s Tiguan returns to complete quartet of SUVs
Premium 5-seat SUV makes a comeback. Can it bring some excitement into the segment?
Sugar output in the first three months of the current 2021-22 season was up 4.34 per cent at 115.55 lakh tonnes (lt) against 110.74 lt during the same period last season.
According to the Indian Sugar Mills Association (ISMA), about 492 sugar factories were in operation as of December-end against 481 in the same period last season.
In Maharashtra, the output was up by about 15 per cent at 45.77 lt till end-December compared with 39.86 lt in the previous year. The number of mills crushing cane was higher by 10 at 189 in the State.
In Uttar Pradesh, the production has been rather sluggish at 30.9 lt (33.66 lt). About 119 mills were in operation in the State as against 120.
In Karnataka, the production was up six per cent at 25.65 lt ( 24.16 lt).
In Gujarat, the output was 4.5 per cent more at 3.5 lt, while the combined production in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana , the production was up 17 per cent at 1.05 lt. Similarly, in Tamil Nadu, the production was up 26 per cent at 92,000 tonnes.
ISMA said it will come with second advance estimates for 2021-22 season by the end of this month.
Total sales in the first two months of 2021-22 season was about 47.50 lakh tonnes, higher than the domestic sales quota of 46.50 lakh tonnes set by the Government.
Ethanol supply
The association also said the Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) have so far allocated about 366 crore litres of ethanol for supply in ethanol supply year (ESY) 2021-22.
This is against the requirement of 459 crore litres for 10 per cent ethanol blending. Further, OMCs had floated the third expression of interest (EOI) indicating requirement of about 94 crore litres on December 25, for which about offers for 30 crore litres have been received by them.
Currently, OMCs are examining the bids and are expected to make the allocations in a few days’ time, ISMA said. Owing to a fall in global prices of raw sugar, not much export contracts happened in the last one month , beyond the 38-40 lakh tonnes of export contracts which have already been signed.
Since almost 9 months are left for the current season, mills are still waiting for the opportune time to enter into further export contracts, it added.
Premium 5-seat SUV makes a comeback. Can it bring some excitement into the segment?
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
Markets in 2021 were in no mood for a breather. After defying sceptics with a 15 per cent gain in CY2020, the ...
This strategy will help you reinvest at higher rates sooner rather than later
Rising inflation across all regions can boost gold as it is seen as a natural hedge
Sensex and Nifty 50 could find a bottom in the third quarter and fresh bounce towards end of year
The telling of vaccine rollouts from HIV to SARS-CoV2 virus is a true adventure story of our times
Anupama Chopra’s book A Place in my Heart is a delightful insider’s view of the Indian film industry as a ...
Based on India's war against terror, 'Operation Trojan Horse' is an engaging thriller novel.
In Pure Evil, the Bad Men of Bollywood, Balaji Vittal traces the various shades of villainy down the ages
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
From trolls, plagiarism, toxins of work, fleeing talent and zero-yield pitches, the industry had a lot to ...
The top three ad campaigns that stood out for the way they tackled serious social issues
In a world searching for the new, brands need to increase chances of discovery with serendipitous moments
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...