Sugar prices decline further

Prices of S-grade sugar decline further by ₹10 and ruled steady for M-grade on Tuesday. On Monday 18-20 mills offered tender and sold about 34,000-35,000 bags at ₹3,100-3,200 (₹3,110-3,200) for S-grade and ₹3200-3,360 (₹3210-3,370) for M-grade. Bombay Sugar Merchants Association's spot rates: S-grade: ₹3,202-3,362 (₹3,202-3,372) and M-grade: ₹3,422-3,562 (₹3,422-3,562).

