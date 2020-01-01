Commodities

Sugar prices rule steady

Updated on January 01, 2020 Published on January 01, 2020

The sugar market in Maharashtra ruled steady on Wednesday on lower allocation of quota to the State. On Tuesday, 13-14 mills offered tender and sold about 19,000-20,000 bags at ₹3,110-3,220 (₹3,110-3,220) for S-grade and ₹3,200-3,400 (₹3,200-3,400) for M-grade. Bombay Sugar Merchants Association’s spot rates: S-grade ₹3,242-3,375 (₹3,242-3,375) and M-grade ₹3,382-3,592 (₹3,390-₹3,582). Naka delivery rates: S-grade ₹3,210-3,270 (₹3,255-3,305) and M-grade ₹3,280-3,470 (₹3,275-3,475).

