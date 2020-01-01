Sugar prices rule steady

The sugar market in Maharashtra ruled steady on Wednesday on lower allocation of quota to the State. On Tuesday, 13-14 mills offered tender and sold about 19,000-20,000 bags at ₹3,110-3,220 (₹3,110-3,220) for S-grade and ₹3,200-3,400 (₹3,200-3,400) for M-grade. Bombay Sugar Merchants Association’s spot rates: S-grade ₹3,242-3,375 (₹3,242-3,375) and M-grade ₹3,382-3,592 (₹3,390-₹3,582). Naka delivery rates: S-grade ₹3,210-3,270 (₹3,255-3,305) and M-grade ₹3,280-3,470 (₹3,275-3,475).