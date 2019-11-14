Sugar rules flat

Commodities

Our Correspondent Mumbai | Updated on November 14, 2019 Published on November 14, 2019

The sugar market ruled flat on Thursday with thin volatility in prices on the back of need-based activity. Vashi prices were range -bound as demand fell on better supply. On Wednesday evening, 23-24 mills sold 48,000-50,000 bags at ₹3,110-3,220 a quintal of S-grade and ₹3,220-3,380 of M-grade. Bombay Sugar Merchants Association spot rates: S-grade ₹3,222-3,312 and M-grade ₹3,420-3,552. Naka delivery rates: S-grade ₹3,225-3,305 and M-grade ₹3,385-3,510.

