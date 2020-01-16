Sugar rules flat

Sugar market ruled flat at all level on back of routine demand, supply and volume. On Wednesday, 20-22 mills sold 34,000-35,000 bags at ₹3,120-3,240 a quintal of S-grade and ₹3,230-3,380 of M-grade . . Naka delivery rates: S-grade ₹3,230-3,310 and M- grade ₹3,300-3,500.