Commodities

Sugar rules flat

Our Correspondent Mumbai | Updated on January 16, 2020 Published on January 16, 2020

Sugar market ruled flat at all level on back of routine demand, supply and volume. On Wednesday, 20-22 mills sold 34,000-35,000 bags at ₹3,120-3,240 a quintal of S-grade and ₹3,230-3,380 of M-grade . . Naka delivery rates: S-grade ₹3,230-3,310 and M- grade ₹3,300-3,500.

Published on January 16, 2020
sugar (commodity)
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Spot rubber shows a mixed mood