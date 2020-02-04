Sugar rules flat

Sugar market ruled flat on Tuesday on routine demand, supply and volume. On Monday, only 16-17 mills offered tenders and sold about 54,000-55,000 bags at ₹3,110-3,210 (₹3,110-3,210) for S-grade and ₹3,220-3390 (₹3,220-3,390) for M-grade. Bombay Sugar Merchants Association's spot rates: S-grade ₹3,262-3,392 (₹3,262-3,392) and M-grade ₹3,382-3,602 (₹3,382-3,595). Naka delivery rates: S-grade ₹3,230-3,310 and M- grade ₹3,300-3,500.