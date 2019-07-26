Commodities

Our Correspondent Mumbai | Updated on July 26, 2019 Published on July 26, 2019

Sugar rules steady

The sugar market ruled steady on Friday. On Thursday merely 16-18 mills sold 34,000-35,000 bags at ₹3,100-3,120 a quintal of S-grade and ₹3,120-3,170 of M-grade. Bombay Sugar Merchants Association spot rates: S-grade ₹3,182-3,232 and M-grade ₹3,212-₹3,316. Naka delivery rates: S-grade ₹3,160-3,210 and M-grade ₹3,205-3,295.

