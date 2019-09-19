Sugar rules steady

Need-based bulk and retail demand kept sugar market steady on Thursday. On Wednesday evening, 18-20 mills sold about 28,000-30,000 bags at ₹3,140-3,250 (₹3,140-3,250) for S-grade and ₹3,270-3,400 (₹3,270-3,400) for M-grade. The Bombay Sugar Merchants Association’s spot rates: S-grade ₹3,276-3,422 (₹3,280-3,412) and M-grade ₹3,402-3,582 (₹3,382-3,582). Naka delivery rates: S-grade ₹3,235-3,320 (₹3,235-3,320) and M-grade ₹3,440-3,520 (₹3,440-3,520).