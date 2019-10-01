Commodities

Sugar rules steady

Higher quota for the festival month of October at 21 lakh tonnes kept sugar market steady on second consecutive day. On Monday18-20 mills sold 28,000-30,000 bags at ₹3,120-3,220 a quintal of S-grade and ₹3,250-3,380 for M-grade. The Bombay Sugar Merchants Association spot rates: S-grade ₹3,242-3,412and M-grade ₹3,412-3,582. Naka delivery rates: S-grade ₹3,210-3,350 and M-grade ₹3,380-3,520.

