Sugar rules steady

Sugar market ruled steady with ₹2-5 volatility on Wednesday. On ease supply from producers amid limited bulk and retail demand kept sentiments steady end of the day. On Tuesday being Dashera festivals only 12-14 mills sold 28,000-30,000 bags at ₹3,130-3,230 a quintal of S-grade and ₹3,250-3,390 of M-grade. The Bombay Sugar Merchants Association spot rates : S-grade ₹3,252-3,402 and M-grade ₹3,442-3,582. Naka delivery rates : S-grade ₹3,210-3,280 and M-grade ₹3,400-3,490.