Sugar rules steady

Sugar market ruled unchanged at mill level with minor changes on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, about 14-16 mills sold 32,000-33,000 bags at ₹3,100-3,220 a quintal of S-grade and ₹3,220-3,380 of M-grade. At Vashi nominal spot rates: S-grade ₹3,250-3,360 and M-grade ₹3,350-3,590. Naka delivery rates: S-grade ₹3,205-3,285 and M- grade ₹3,275-3,475.