Sugar rules unchanged as demand eases

Sugar prices ruled flat on Friday. Activities remained need-based as demand eased. At the Vashi wholesale market, sugar was sold at ₹5-8 a quintal higher/lower as per quality. Naka and mill tender rates ruled steady as producers continued selling the commodity at prevailing rates on higher quota for September.

Arrivals were about 44-45 truck loads (of 10 tonnes each) and local dispatches, too, were at the same level. Inventories were about 90-95 truck loads. Freight rates were steady at ₹80-100 per bag.

On Thursday evening, about 17-18 mills offered tenders and sold about 54,000-55,000 bags at ₹3,150-3,210 for S-grade and ₹3,240-3,320 for M-grade.

The Bombay Sugar Merchants Association spot rates (₹/quintal): S-grade 3,306-3,362 and M-grade 3,400-3,502.

Naka delivery rates (₹/quintal): S-grade 3,245-3,315 and M-grade 3,365-3,415.