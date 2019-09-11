Commodities

Sugar rules weak

The sugar market ruled weak on Wednesday on easing of bulk and local demand. On Tuesday, 14-16 mills sold 28,000-30,000 bags at ₹3,160-3,250 a quintal of S-grade and ₹3,250-3, 370 of M-grade. Bombay Sugar Merchants Association spot rates: S-grade ₹3,276-3,402 and M-grade ₹3,352-3,572. Naka delivery rates: S-grade ₹3,300-3,330 and M-grade ₹3,440-3,510.

Published on September 11, 2019
sugar (commodity)
