Commodities

Sugar rules weak

Our Correspondant Mumbai | Updated on October 11, 2019 Published on October 11, 2019

The sugar market ruled weak on Friday on selling pressure amid limited need-based bulk and local demand. Arrivals at the Vashi market stood at 60–62 truckloads and local dispatches were at 58–60 truck loads. On Thursday, about 18-20 mills sold 38,000-40,000 bags at ₹3,100-3,200 a quintal of S-grade and ₹3,220-3,360 of M-grade. Bombay Sugar Merchants Association spot rates: S-grade ₹3,252-3,390 and M-grade ₹3,422-3,582. Naka delivery rates: S-grade ₹3,210-3,280 and M-grade ₹3,400-3,490.

