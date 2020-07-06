Commodities

Sugar stays flat on limited buying

Our Correspondent Mumbai | Updated on July 06, 2020 Published on July 06, 2020

Limited local demand due to continuous rains kept sugar prices at the Vashi wholesale market unchanged. Naka and mill tender rates were steady.

Arrivals were at 38-40 truck loads (of 10 tonnes each) and local dispatches, too, were at the same level. Inventory at Vashi was about 84-85 truck loads. Freight rates were steady at ₹80-100 per bag.

On Saturday evening, 18-20 mills offered tenders and sold about 64,000-65,000 bags at ₹3,130-3,220 for S-grade and ₹3,230-3,340 for M-grade.

The Bombay Sugar Merchants Association spot rates (₹/quintal): S-grade 3,310-3,372 and M-grade 3,400-3,602. Naka delivery rates (₹/quintal): S-grade 3,260-3,300 and M-grade 3,360-3,450.

