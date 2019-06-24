Sugar unchanged on higher supplies

Sugar prices at the Vashi wholesale market ruled flat on Monday on higher arrivals amid limited demand. Arrivals increased while local dispatches remained normal. Inventory remained stable at 110-115 truck loads. Routine activities kept the morale steady, said sources.

Arrivals were at 61-62 truck loads and local dispatches were at 56-57 loads. On Saturday evening, 18-20 mills offered tenders and sold about 44,000-45,000 bags at ₹3,100-3,150 (₹3,100-3,150) for S-grade and ₹3,130-3,180 (₹3,130-3,180) for M-grade. Freight rates were steady at ₹80-100 a quintal.

The Bombay Sugar Merchants Association spot rates: S-grade ₹3,190-3,252 (3,190-3,252) and M-grade ₹3,238-3,342 (₹3,238-3,352).

Naka delivery rates: S-grade ₹3,160-3,210 (₹3,160-3,210) and M-grade ₹3,200-3,290 (₹3,200-3,290).