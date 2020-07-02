Tea Board fixes 3-year high July average price for green leaf

Unlocking the hidden entrepreneur within homemakers
The Tea Board has announced that the district average price for green leaf during July in the Nilgiris will be ₹16.50 a kg.
That means, factories buying green leaf, their raw material, from small growers in the Nilgiris have to pay at least this price during the current month.
Tea Board Executive Director M Balaji said that this has been fixed based on the consolidated auction sale average of CTC teas from bought leaf factories during June.
He said that all bought factories have been instructed to adhere to this average price while buying green leaf from small growers this month.
He also said that all field officials of the Board have been instructed to ensure that no bought leaf factory in their jurisdiction paid a price less than this district average in July.
This price is ₹1.63 more than the ₹14.87 a kg fixed for June.
More importantly, this is the highest price in the last three years, the previous high being ₹17 a kg in April 2017.
