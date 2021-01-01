Tea Board fixes prices for farmers at 23% less than Dec

The New Year has begun with a 22.87 per cent fall in the average price for small tea growers compared to December 2020, as per the district average green leaf price announced by the Tea Board.

Tea Board’s Executive Director M Balaji said that the district average price for green leaf in January in the Nilgiris district will be ₹17.94 a kg.

He has instructed all bought leaf factories to adhere to this price while buying green leaf from small growers in January.

The average price fixed for December was ₹23.26 a kg.

As factories generally buy four kgs of green leaf to manufacture one kg of made tea, the growers will get around ₹ 20 less for every kg manufactured in January compared to last month. However, the price is significantly more compared to January last year when the price was ₹ 12.36. This increase of ₹ 5.58 marked a gain of as much as 45.14 per cent.