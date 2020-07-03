Commodities

Tea prices rise at all auction centres, barring Kochi

PS Sundar Coonoor | Updated on July 03, 2020 Published on July 03, 2020

Tea prices in the week ending June have risen in all the auction centres in the country, except Kochi, compared to the same period of 2019, reveals an analysis of the latest data available with the Tea Board.

The average price ruled the highest in Guwahati auctions where it rose to ₹263.58 a kg from ₹156.14.

Following this, at Kolkata auctions, it rose to ₹247.44 a kg from ₹173.17 in 2019.

In the other auction centre in the North, Siliguri, the average price increased to ₹226.20 a kg from ₹144.36.

In the South, Kochi auctions topped at ₹106.70 a kg but it was less than ₹112.70 averaged in 2019.

The average price at Coonoor auctions rose significantly to ₹112.88 a kg from ₹86.15 in 2019. In Coimbatore auctions, the average prices increased to ₹112.48 a kg from ₹96.84.

Teaserve auctions continued to fetch the country’s lowest price average at ₹88.65 a kg against ₹79.63 in 2019.

