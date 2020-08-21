Tea prices up 9% till July

Prices in the tea auctions across the country have risen 9.17 per cent till July this calendar compared to the same period of 2019.

According to the latest data available with the Tea Board, the average price in Indian auctions in the first seven months of current calendar rose to ₹152.39 a kg from ₹138.42 during January-July 2019.

This meant an increase of ₹13.97 a kg or 9.17 per cent.

The increase was sharper in North Indian auctions where the average price soared to ₹171.32 a kg from ₹150.25 in January-July 2019, marking a gain of ₹21.07 a kg or 14.02 per cent.

In the South Indian auctions, the average price rose marginally to ₹107.46 a kg from ₹105.70 in January-July 2019, marking a gain of ₹1.76 a kg or 1.67 per cent.

The lockdown disrupting the flow of teas to the market place as also the prolonged unavailability of adequate volume of tea in the homes led to increased demand and the concomitant price rise in the auctions.

Besides in the North, the supply was affected due to winter closure of plantations immediately before the lockdown forcing teas to be out of market for nearly half the year.