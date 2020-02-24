Commodities

Teas worth ₹4.57 cr unsold at Coonoor auctions

PS Sundar Coonoor | Updated on February 24, 2020 Published on February 24, 2020

Teas worth ₹4.57 crore remained unsold at Sale No: 8 of the auctions of Coonoor Tea Trade Association as there were no takers for as much as 40 per cent of the offer despite the average prices falling to ₹79.97 a kg from previous week’s ₹82.20.

Homedale Tea Factory topped the entire auctions when its Broken Pekoe Leaf grade, auctioned by Global Tea Brokers, was bought by PS Tea Industries for ₹326 a kg.

In the Dust tea auctions, Homedale Estate’s Red Dust grade, auctioned by Global Tea Brokers, topped at ₹311.

These were the only teas, orthodox or CTC from any factory, small-scale or corporate, to fetch over ₹300 a kg.

Three more grades of Homedale Estate, auctioned by Global Tea Brokers, followed at ₹296, ₹282 and ₹279. Pinewood Estate got ₹207. No other CTC tea could fetch over ₹200/kg.

Homedale top price was over four times the average price.

The highest price fetched by orthodox teas from the corporate sector was ₹262 a kg by Kairbetta. Kodanad got ₹259, Chamraj ₹235, Havukal ₹209 and Nonsuch Orthodox ₹201.

