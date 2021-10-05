Three drought, disease-resistant chickpea varieties developed

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Three improved varieties of chickpea, which are better in drought tolerance, disease resistance and yields, have been developed by the International Crops Research Institute for Semi-Arid Tropics (ICRISAT) in collaboration with the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR). They have notified for cultivation by the Central Varietal Release Committee.
“Thirty five varieties of different crops with special traits including climate resilience were dedicated to the country by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Two of these were chickpea were developed in partnership with ICRISAT,” Trilochan Mohapatra, Secretary, Department of Agricultural Research and Director-General of ICAR, said in a statement.
The new chickpea varieties, IPC L4-14, BGM 4005 and IPCMB 19-3, are a result of ICRISAT’s collaborations with ICAR-Indian Institute of Pulses Research (IIPR) in Kanpur and ICAR-Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI), New Delhi. BGM 4005 and IPCMB 19-3 were among the crop varieties dedicated to the country recently.
IPC L4-14 and BGM 4005 are drought-tolerant varieties that were developed by transferring a “QTL-hotspot” (genes for drought tolerance) from the donor chickpea variety ICC 4958 into two leading parental chickpea varieties, DCP 92-3 and Pusa 362, respectively.
After evaluation at several locations under rain-fed conditions for many years, the new varieties reported 14.76 per cent and 11.9 per cent overall mean yield advantage over their parental lines.
Also read: Modi dedicates 35 crop varieties with special traits to nation
“These new varieties are well poised to strengthen food and nutrition security as well as livelihoods in India by providing adaptation mechanisms to the climate related challenges confronting the agriculture sector,” Jacqueline Hughes, Director General of ICRISAT, said.
These varieties have been released for cultivation in Punjab, Haryana, Planes of Jammu and Kashmir, parts of Rajasthan and western Uttar Pradesh.
“Drought alone causes up to 60 per cent annual yield losses in chickpeas. Changing climate warrants development of cultivars that can attain their maximum potential under drought in rain-fed environments as well as in disease prone-environments,” Arvind Kumar, ICRISAT’s Deputy Director General – Research said.
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Mathew Joseph, COO of FreshToHome, has honed the art of fishmongering
The story behind the vaccine development and the dose of innovation the Ellas have brought to India’s biotech ...
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
With the advantage of a US generics market focus wearing off, what is the way forward for Indian Pharma ...
While you should have other liquid investments for emergency, knowing withdrawal rules helps
Here are stocks with higher percentage of pledged shares among NSE 500 companies
However, many features including financial transactions are yet to be launched on the platform
Two planes, three pilots and three mechanics was what it took to start Tata Airlines.
Contrary to popular perception, author AS Bhasin reveals how much the Chinese tried to resolve their border ...
Virology and epidemiology apart, Spike - a lucid early narrative on Covid-19 - is a goldmine of practical ...
Tracing the linkage between the ideas of The Father of the Nation, India's MK Gandhi and The Father of ...
How the classical vocalist got audiences singing to his tune, 30 seconds at a time, is a case study in ...
The FMCG behemoth’s CMD Sanjiv Mehta on how it is using personalisation to change the assortment at every ...
Quick Smart Wash seeks to expand horizons and find new niches in the laundry business
Announces launch of Dentsu gaming
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...