Traders, farmers resist Gujarat govt order to resume commodities auctions

Jet Airways – Financial squeeze for more than a decade
Jet Airways’ journey towards a has-been is reflected in its stock movement. Its stock, issued at ₹1,100 apiece ...
Just hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a nation-wide lockdown extension till May 3, the Gujarat government on Tuesday asked all the Agricultural Produce Market Committees (APMCs) across the State to resume auctions with specified regulations.
However, farmers, traders, commission agents and the APMC management have raised an objection to the State dictat and declined to resume operations. The auction of rabi crops including wheat, cumin seed, coriander, chana and other crops have been halted after the APMCs suspended trading following fears of a spread of coronavirus infections.
Gujarat’s Chief Minister, Vijay Rupani, on Tuesday ordered resuming auctions of agricultural commodities at the APMCs from April 15 and insisted that each APMC follow the standard operating procedures (SOPs) listed out for each stakeholder.
These SOPs include formation of a committee at the district level to resume the auctions at the yards, advance registration of the farmers and sequential auctions of the farmer’s produce, allotting specific days for specific commodities, including vegetables and grains, besides ensuring social distancing and safety measures.
However, APMC managements collectively raised objections to this order expressing fears of a spread of the coronavirus infections in the villages.
“It is difficult to follow these instructions in an APMC yard because we face chaotic conditions there during normal days. We are opposed to this directive of the government because resuming operations at APMC means risking farmers from the potential viral infections. We had conducted a video conference with the government where we had expressed our concerns regarding this. So, the APMCs have collectively decided not to resume auctions,” said DK Sakhiya, Chairman, Rajkot APMC - largest and most prominent market yard in Saurashtra.
But Sakhiya also clarified that non-resumption of auctions won’t mean farmers will not be able to sell their crops. “We are devising a strategy, where in buyers/traders along with commission agents wil directly visit the farmers and make the purchases. This is much safer as against bringing together farmers, labourers, traders, commission agents, transporters and APMC management staff all together at one place,” he added.
APMCs in North and Central Gujarat, Saurashtra have all asked their members, traders and farmers about suspension of the trading activities at the yards till further notice. These include some of the large yards including Rajkot, Gondal, Bhabhar, Unjha, Jamnagar, Hapa, Deesa, Patan, among others.
The APMC management has asked their commission agents and traders to make purchases from the farmers directly and avoid gatherings at the APMCs.
Jet Airways’ journey towards a has-been is reflected in its stock movement. Its stock, issued at ₹1,100 apiece ...
Fintech start-up Recko raises ₹42 cr Vertex Ventures SEA and India has led a ₹42-crore ($6 million) Series A ...
Investors tell start-up founders to focus on saving the business as Covid-19 rages and not worry about growth
Vivriti Capital brings together lenders and borrowers
Falling financial asset prices and comfort of home are creating interest in home buying. But analyse and ...
The erosion in equity investments immediately impacts unit linked policies; plus there’s an impact on the ...
Power generator companies, which have been saddled with unpaid dues, now have to additionally grapple with a ...
On April 1, four years back, piqued by the wincessant jokes in the village at his expense, Bandu Barve decided ...
Just like medieval Europeans during the bubonic plague, modern humans, too, tend to conflate contagion and ...
As pandemic-related anxiety tells on your nerves, here are a few podcasts that shelter you from the chaos of ...
In the midst of a lockdown, a foodie fuels his appetite for morsels of Hyderabad
Norway’s majestic fjords leave a lasting impression on a traveller
The shift will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
What books can stimulate your thinking, during these unprecedented times?
The transformation will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
The founder of Advertising Avenues will be remembered as an indulgent parent to the brands he brought up
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...
This, even as DGFT bans export of hydroxychloroquine
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...