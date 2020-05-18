Turmeric arrival decreases

Arrivals and prices of spot turmeric to the markets in Erode decreased on Monday.“Arrivals decreased to 2,110 bags and on an average 60 per cent was sold,” said RKV Ravishankar, President, Erode Turmeric Merchants Association.

At the Erode Turmeric Merchants Association, finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,229-6,529 a quintal, root variety was sold at ₹4,691-5,884. Of the 1,300 bags of turmeric kept for sale, only 523 were sold.

At the Regulated Marketing Committee, finger turmeric went for ₹5,607-6,617 a quintal, root variety was sold at ₹5,155-5,957. Of the 293 bags offered, 237 were sold.

At the Erode Cooperative Marketing Society, finger turmeric fetched ₹5,639-6,199; root variety was sold at ₹5,239-5,826. Of the 517 bags on offer, 439 found takers.