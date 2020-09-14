Turmeric arrival decreases

My Five: Do not over think & find time for passion, says Minal Srivastava, Shalimar Paints VP
The arrival of turmeric decreased at the spot markets in Erode.
“Only medium quality turmeric arrived for sale. Of the arrival of 1,516 bags, 65 per cent turmeric was sold. Low arrival does not help the increase in price; price of finger turmeric decreased by ₹150 a quintal at the Erode Turmeric Merchants Association sales yard and ₹200 at the Erode Cooperative Marketing Society. This is due to the arrival of poor quality turmeric,” said RKV Ravishankar, President, Erode Turmeric Merchants Association.
The arrival at the other markets in North India also low and also the sale of turmeric in all the markets in India are low, due to want of demand. Usually during this season the price may increase and also some fresh demand will pour, but this year during the June and July the sales and demand was good, so the buyers in North India did not purchase the turmeric at present. But traders are expecting fresh demand by the end of this week.
At the Erode Turmeric Merchants Association sales yard, finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,251-6,211 a quintal, root variety was sold at ₹ 4,774-5,569. Of the arrival of 967 bags, only 415 bags were sold.
At the Regulated Marketing Committee, finger turmeric was sold at ₹ 5,269-6,100 a quintal, root variety was sold at ₹ 4,889-5,839. Of the arrival of 315 bags, 164 were sold.
At the Erode Cooperative Marketing Society, the finger turmeric was sold at ₹ 5,209 to ₹ 6,050 a quintal, the root variety was sold at ₹ 4,906 to ₹ 5,725 a quintal. All the 95 bags brought for sale were sold.
