Turmeric: Arrivals up, prices steady

The arrivals of turmeric bags to the markets in Erode increased on Thursday, though the prices were ruling steady. “On Thursday, arrivals increased to 4,600 bags. Only a few buyers quoting higher price for best quality turmeric placed orders to cater to the upcountry demand. The buyers purchased 70 per cent of both varieties of the turmeric. Some stockists also procured the turmeric,” said RKV Ravishankar, President, Erode Turmeric Merchants Association. The price of finger turmeric decreased by ₹100 at the Regulated Marketing Committee and that of root variety gained ₹100 a quintal .