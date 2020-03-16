Turmeric market subdued

Turmeric markets were steady on Monday. “Sales at the Turmeric Merchants Association Salesyard was very poor and only 20 per cent of arrivals were sold. This may due to poor upcountry demand,” said RKV Ravishankar, President of Erode Turmeric Merchants Association.

At the Erode Turmeric Merchants Salesyard, finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,414-6,919 a quintal and root variety at ₹5,389-6,233. Of the total arrival of 1,689 bags, 314 were sold. At the Regulated Marketing Committee, finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,849-6,799 and root variety at ₹4,656-5,913. Only 93 bags were kept for sale and 69 were sold. At the Erode Cooperative Marketing Society, finger turmeric was sold at ₹6,222-7,179 and root variety at ₹5,949 to ₹6,609. All the 620 bags kept for sale were sold.