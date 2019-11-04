Commodities

Turmeric price improves

Updated on November 04, 2019

The finger turmeric was increased by ₹50 to ₹200 a quintal due to variety and good quality. The root variety was improved by ₹100 a quintal. At the Erode Turmeric Merchants Association Sales yard, the finger turmeric was sold at ₹6,339-7,056 a quintal, root variety ₹5,689-6,639 a quintal. Of the arrival of 831 bags of turmeric only 494 bags were sold.

At the Regulated Marketing Committee, the finger turmeric was sold at ₹6,309-7,699 a quintal, root variety ₹5,699-6,510 a quintal. All the 119 bags of turmeric arrived for sale, were sold.

