Turmeric prices fall

The prices of the both varieties of turmeric fell on Thursday.

Finger turmeric price decreased by ₹150 a quintal and root variety by ₹100. At the Erode Turmeric Merchants Association Salesyard, finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,678-7,622. The root variety was sold at ₹5,296-6,600. Out of 1,707 bags of turmeric placed for sale, only 850 were sold. At the Regulated Marketing Committee, finger turmeric was sold at ₹6,229-7,600 and the root variety at ₹5,855-6,757. Of the 943 bags kept for sale, 851 were sold.