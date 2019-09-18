Turmeric prices fall

Prices of turmeric fell on Wednesday.

At the Erode Turmeric Merchants Association Salesyard, finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,809-7,777 a quintal. The root variety was sold at ₹5,166-6,508. At the Regulated Marketing Committee, finger turmeric was sold at ₹6,157-7,119 and the root variety at ₹5,699-6,519. Out of 631 bags of turmeric kept for sale, 620 were sold. At the Erode Cooperative Marketing Society, finger turmeric was sold at ₹6,059-7,236. The root variety was sold at ₹5,499-6,569. Of 406 bags kept for sale, 398 were sold.