Turmeric prices gain on low arrivals

Spot prices of turmeric increased at the markets in Erode.

“On Friday, only 2,900 bags of turmeric arrived and 60 per cent was sold. The buyers quoted increased price for the good quality turmeric among the arrived medium quality produce,” said RKV Ravishankar, President, Erode Turmeric Merchants Association.

The traders said that they have not received any fresh upcountry demand, so they are buying limited stock and are waiting for fresh orders.

The price of some bags of finger turmeric increased by ₹400 a quintal at the Erode Turmeric Merchants Association sales yard and Erode Cooperative Marketing Society and ₹100 a quintal at the Regulated Marketing Committee. Similarly, few bags of root variety gained ₹100 in all the markets.

At the Erode Turmeric Merchants Association Sales Yard, finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,369-6,436 a quintal; root variety was sold at ₹4,789-5,709. Of the arrival of 1,577 bags, 620 were sold.

At the Regulated Marketing Committee, finger turmeric fetched ₹5,000-6,221 a quintal and root variety was sold at ₹4,867-5,800. 458 bags of turmeric were placed for sale, of which 280 were traded.

At the Erode Cooperative Marketing Society, finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,059-6,303 a quintal, root variety was traded at ₹5,008-5,759. Of the 823 bags on offer, 818 found takers.