Turmeric prices go up

Turmeric prices rose on Friday. Only 35 per cent sale was recorded at the Erode Turmeric Merchants Association salesyard, but 90 per cent sale was conducted at the Regulated Marketing Society because of better quality. In other markets, 70 per cent sales was made. At the Erode Turmeric Merchants Association Salesyard, the finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,689-7,555 a quintal and root variety was sold at ₹5,333-6,666.

Published on July 12, 2019
