Turmeric prices improve at Erode

Sennheiser Momentum Wireless 3: Sound, silence, sophistication
The new generation of these popular headphones amp up the sound and improve noise cancellation plus a few new ...
The uptrend in the turmeric futures market lifted spot prices at Erode on Wednesday. “Traders have started buying turmeric quoting a slightly higher price. This increase in Turmeric Futures is due to reports that the Andhra Pradesh Government will declare a Minimum Support Price (MSP) for Turmeric. Traders feel if it is declared the price of turmeric may improve in Erode,” said RKV Ravishankar, President, Erode Turmeric Merchants Association.
On Wednesday, 1,400 bags of turmeric arrived for sale. Much of the turmeric is in poor condition, so traders purchased almost all medium-quality turmeric and a few bags of the good stuff from the arrivals. Eventually, nearly 70 percent of the turmeric that arrived was sold.
At the Erode Turmeric Merchants Association Sales yard, finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,556-₹6,449 a quintal, while the root variety went for ₹,5329 to ₹6,116 a quintal. Of the arrival of 914 bags, 313 bags of turmeric were sold.
At the Regulated Marketing Committee, finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,759-₹6,731 and the root variety sold for ₹5,290-₹6,239. Of the arrival of 198 bags, 163 were sold.
At the Erode Cooperative Marketing Society, finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,729 to ₹6,624 a quintal, while the root variety was sold at ₹5,014-₹6,333 a quintal. Of the arrival of 425 bags 407 bags of turmeric were sold.
At the Gobichettipalayam Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Society, finger turmeric was sold at ₹4,518-₹5,809 a quintal, while the root variety was sold at ₹4,100-₹5,559 a quintal. Of the arrival of 221 bags of turmeric, 160 were sold.
The new generation of these popular headphones amp up the sound and improve noise cancellation plus a few new ...
CreditAccess Grameen, a Bengaluru-based microfinance company, has signed an agreement to buy ...
This is how the new Snapdragon processors is going to change the smartphone market
Analysts see advantages but also caution about prickly issues, including traffic sharing
The stock of leading telecom service provider Bharti Airtel rallied last week, thanks to the implementation ...
For investors in Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), the September quarter results were a bit of a dampener.
Regular investments, emergency reserves, adequate insurance and plugging gaps can do the trick
The stock of Apollo Tyres tumbled 4.4 per cent with good volume on Tuesday, breaching its 21-day moving ...
The World Health Organization estimates that depression and anxiety — among the more prominent mental health ...
A documentary on The Savoy is reaping awards at international festivals
A Bengaluru entrepreneur revives a traditional cotton weave with a sheen that can beat silk
A new volume of essays examines the multidimensional impact of climate change on India, and why development ...
Kerala wants to be India’s creative hub where designers ideate, imagine and innovate for tomorrow
How Fujifilm has used its imaging strength to re-invent itself
Tech interventions are speeding a brand’s journey to the store
Storytelling meets consumer insights over a cup of coffee
With land and State resources in short supply, only higher education can challenge social hierarchies, says ...
Fee hike can hit students of low-income groups
The fees for the flagship Post Graduate Programme (PGP) in Management at the Indian Institute of ...
Farmers, reeling under crop losses, feel the Centre’s crop insurance scheme is merely helping insurance firms ...