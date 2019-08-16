Turmeric prices increase

The arrival of turmeric for sale increased at Erode market on Friday. The price of Finger turmeric at the Erode Turmeric Merchants Association Sales Yard went up by ₹450 a quintal. Similarly, the same variety turmeric at the Regulated Marketing Committee rose by ₹260 a quintal. At the Erode Turmeric Merchants Association Sales Yard, finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,689-₹7,909, root variety at ₹5,358- ₹7,000. At the Regulated Marketing Committee, the finger turmeric was sold at ₹6,349-₹7,789, and the root variety at ₹5,999-₹7,150.