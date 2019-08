The arrival and prices of turmeric at the Erode market were steady on Thursday. At the Erode Turmeric Merchants Association Salesyard, finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,699-7,332 a quintal and root variety at ₹5,399-6,809. At the Regulated Marketing Committee, finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,805-7,309 and root variety at ₹5,220-6,714. At the Erode Cooperative Marketing Society, finger turmeric was sold at ₹6,444-7,455 and root variety at ₹5,499-6,786.